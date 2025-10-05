CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 42.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,306,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CoStar Group news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $2,258,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 293,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,475,993.99. The trade was a 7.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $188,764.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 25,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,837.35. This trade represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,033 shares of company stock worth $4,777,764. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CSGP stock opened at $84.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.20, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.26 and a 1 year high of $97.43.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.06 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. CoStar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.15.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

