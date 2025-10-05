CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $11,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 421.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 340.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $460.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. William Blair lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. KeyCorp lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $480.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $448.00 price target (up previously from $440.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $439.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $490.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $449.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.52 and a beta of 1.01. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $271.68 and a 12-month high of $501.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $328.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

