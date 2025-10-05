David John Braben Sells 42,162 Shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Stock

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) insider David John Braben sold 42,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 459, for a total transaction of £193,523.58.

David John Braben also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 25th, David John Braben sold 33,038 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 411, for a total value of £135,786.18.

On Friday, September 26th, David John Braben acquired 33,705 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 428 per share, for a total transaction of £144,257.40.

On Wednesday, September 24th, David John Braben sold 31,181 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 416, for a total value of £129,712.96.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, David John Braben sold 27,594 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 416, for a total transaction of £114,791.04.

On Monday, September 22nd, David John Braben bought 25,330 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 418 per share, with a total value of £105,879.40.

On Thursday, September 18th, David John Braben sold 21,710 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 407, for a total value of £88,359.70.

On Friday, September 19th, David John Braben acquired 24,028 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 406 per share, with a total value of £97,553.68.

On Wednesday, September 17th, David John Braben sold 15,635 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 408, for a total transaction of £63,790.80.

On Friday, September 12th, David John Braben bought 8,744 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 384 per share, for a total transaction of £33,576.96.

On Thursday, September 11th, David John Braben sold 8,850 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 388, for a total value of £34,338.

Shares of FDEV stock opened at GBX 459.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.70, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.93. Frontier Developments plc has a 52-week low of GBX 175.60 and a 52-week high of GBX 465. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 390.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 301.16. The stock has a market cap of £171.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,116.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.03.

Frontier Developments ( LON:FDEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported GBX 42.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Frontier Developments had a negative net margin of 24.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Developments plc will post 7.0917759 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDEV. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 330 to GBX 450 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Frontier Developments from GBX 310 to GBX 390 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 420.

Frontier is a leading independent developer and publisher of video games for PC and console, creating immersive and fun gameplay, with unparalleled artistic quality.

At Frontier, we specialise in creating endless possibilities in playful, fun and creative worlds. From some of the world’s biggest licensed entertainment and sporting franchises, to intricately crafted worlds where players can explore and make their mark, our games are all underpinned by our unwavering passion for creating compelling and innovative experiences that continue to inspire and delight our players.

We have created games that have defined genres, been critically acclaimed, and reached many millions of players.

