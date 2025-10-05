Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK Shares Acquired by ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DECK. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 106,566.7% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 52.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 10.8% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 22.4% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of DECK opened at $103.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.02. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12-month low of $93.72 and a 12-month high of $223.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $964.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.45 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DECK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $35,406.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,741.58. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

