Desjardins Comments on Cameco’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cameco in a report issued on Wednesday, October 1st. Desjardins analyst B. Adams now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CCJ. CLSA initiated coverage on Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.27 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.55.

CCJ opened at $84.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Cameco has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $89.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $467.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.79 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%.The company’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Cameco by 1,029.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the second quarter worth about $34,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 936.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

