Desjardins Has Bullish Forecast for TSE:AYA FY2025 Earnings

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 1st. Desjardins analyst B. Adams now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AYA. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Cormark lifted their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$18.75 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.43.

Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at C$16.83 on Friday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12-month low of C$8.52 and a 12-month high of C$19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.50. The stock has a market cap of C$2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc is engaged in acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties. The company and its subsidiaries are at the development stage for its Zgounder project and exploration and evaluation stage for projects in Morocco. Its other project includes Boumadine; Amizmiz; Azegour and others.

