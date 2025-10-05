Desjardins Has Optimistic Outlook of TSE:WDO FY2025 Earnings

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 1st. Desjardins analyst A. Carson now expects that the company will earn $2.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.20.

TSE:WDO opened at C$22.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.22. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$10.89 and a twelve month high of C$22.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.02.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd is a gold producer engaged in mining-related activities including exploration, processing, and reclamation. The company produces gold at the Eagle River Complex located near Wawa, Ontario from the Eagle River Underground and Mishi Open Pit gold mines. Activities of the group primarily function through Canada and it derives revenue from the sale of gold and silver bullion.

