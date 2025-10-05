Desjardins Has Positive View of Lundin Gold FY2025 Earnings

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Lundin Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 1st. Desjardins analyst A. Carson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.06 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.84. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares downgraded Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$67.75 to C$89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$65.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$60.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Veritas lowered shares of Lundin Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Gold has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of C$60.68.

Shares of LUG stock opened at C$91.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$82.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$68.15. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$29.42 and a one year high of C$97.67. The firm has a market cap of C$22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, insider Chester See sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.30, for a total transaction of C$1,666,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 132,571 shares in the company, valued at C$11,043,164.30. This trade represents a 13.11% decrease in their position. Also, insider Sheila Margaret Colman sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.49, for a total value of C$1,189,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 37,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,020,671.32. This represents a 28.26% decrease in their position. Corporate insiders own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Lundin Gold Inc is a Canada based company focused on its Fruta del Norte gold operation and developing its portfolio of mineral concessions in Ecuador. The Fruta del Norte deposit is located within a 150 km long copper-gold metallogenic sub-province located in the Cordillera del Condor region in southeastern Ecuador.

