Desjardins Predicts Increased Earnings for Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Integra Resources in a report released on Wednesday, October 1st. Desjardins analyst A. Carson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.25.

Integra Resources stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. Integra Resources has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $3.26. The company has a market cap of $532.35 million, a PE ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Integra Resources during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Integra Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Integra Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

