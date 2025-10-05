Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Price Target to GBX 280

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 290 to GBX 280 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

LIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 310 target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Monday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 365 price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of GBX 318.33.

Get Liontrust Asset Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LIO

Liontrust Asset Management Price Performance

About Liontrust Asset Management

Shares of LON:LIO opened at GBX 330.50 on Thursday. Liontrust Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of GBX 221.88 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 555. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 340.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 358.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of £207.37 million, a P/E ratio of 1,261.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.33.

(Get Free Report)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.