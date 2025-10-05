Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Price Target to GBX 280

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 290 to GBX 280 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
LIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 310 target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Monday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 365 price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of GBX 318.33.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LIO
Liontrust Asset Management Price Performance
About Liontrust Asset Management
Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Liontrust Asset Management
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Why the Precious Metal Nobody Talks About Could Be Your Best Bet
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Cheap Chipotle? Why CMG Stock Could Be Ready for a Comeback
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 Industrial Stocks Ready to Benefit From Fed Cuts and Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.