Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Price Target to GBX 460

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 800 to GBX 460 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 600 to GBX 620 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 670 to GBX 540 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tate & Lyle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 540.

Tate & Lyle Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Tate & Lyle

Shares of TATE stock opened at GBX 365 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,057.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.66, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 509.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 528.77. Tate & Lyle has a one year low of GBX 365 and a one year high of GBX 848.50.

In other Tate & Lyle news, insider Nick Hampton purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 369 per share, with a total value of £92,250. Also, insider Sarah Kuijlaars purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 518 per share, for a total transaction of £77,700. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

