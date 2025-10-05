Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Stock

AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 600 to GBX 625 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 440 to GBX 460 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 target price on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AJ Bell from GBX 410 to GBX 440 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 420 to GBX 490 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 521.67.

LON:AJB opened at GBX 540 on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,501.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.99. AJ Bell has a 52-week low of GBX 355.20 and a 52-week high of GBX 558.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 515.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 480.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 3.63.

In other news, insider Michael Thomas Summersgill purchased 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 513 per share, for a total transaction of £436,050. 23.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Established in 1995, AJ Bell is one of the largest investment platforms in the UK, operating at scale in both the advised and direct-to-consumer markets.

Our purpose is to help people invest by providing them with easy access to Pensions, ISAs and General investment accounts, great customer service and competitive charges.

Our two core platform propositions are AJ Bell in the D2C market and AJ Bell Investcentre in the advised market, which both provide access to a broad investment range including shares and other instruments traded on the major stock exchanges around the world, as well as all mainstream collective investments available in the UK and our own range of AJ Bell funds.

