Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has Lowered Expectations for Unilever (LON:ULVR) Stock Price

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,100 to GBX 5,050 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ULVR. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 3,800 to GBX 3,900 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 3,900 to GBX 3,800 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 5,500 to GBX 5,570 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 4,120 price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of GBX 4,488.

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 4,392 on Friday. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 4,311 and a 1-year high of GBX 4,910. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,550.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,589.97. The firm has a market cap of £107.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,960.71, a P/E/G ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Unilever is one of the world’s leading suppliers of Beauty, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 148,000 employees and generated sales of €60.1 billion in 2022. 59% of our footprint is in developing and emerging markets.

