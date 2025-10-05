Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $890,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 138,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 107,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 14,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLIO Financial Planning raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 180,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 15,242 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $58.83 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $61.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.87.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

