Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 6,000 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 4,500. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DPLM. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,100 price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 5,750 to GBX 6,350 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Diploma from GBX 4,500 to GBX 5,200 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,440 price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,365.

Shares of LON DPLM opened at GBX 5,362.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,387.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,746.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4,314.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.17. Diploma has a 1 year low of GBX 3,532 and a 1 year high of GBX 5,625.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

