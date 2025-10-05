DNP Select Income Fund Inc. $DNP Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNP. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 612,300.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

