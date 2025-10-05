Dollar General Corporation $DG Stake Lifted by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DG. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. lifted its position in Dollar General by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 384.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 35.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.48.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE DG opened at $100.07 on Friday. Dollar General Corporation has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $117.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.26 and its 200-day moving average is $103.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 2.86%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.70%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

