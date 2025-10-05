Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 26,400 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the August 31st total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 83,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 108,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:DPG opened at $13.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average is $12.32. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $13.04.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

