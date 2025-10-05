Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Rating Lowered to “Neutral” at CIBC

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) was downgraded by CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$8.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$16.00. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DND. Cormark lowered their price target on Dye & Durham from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dye & Durham from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Dye & Durham from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Dye & Durham from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.43.

Dye & Durham Stock Performance

About Dye & Durham

TSE DND opened at C$7.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$470.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.35. Dye & Durham has a twelve month low of C$6.84 and a twelve month high of C$22.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.71.

Dye & Durham Ltd is engaged in providing cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. The company has business operations in Canada and the United Kingdom. The customers include law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.

