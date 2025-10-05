Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Rating Lowered to “Neutral” at CIBC

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) was downgraded by CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$8.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$16.00. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.43% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DND. Cormark lowered their price target on Dye & Durham from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dye & Durham from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Dye & Durham from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Dye & Durham from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.43.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dye & Durham
Dye & Durham Stock Performance
About Dye & Durham
Dye & Durham Ltd is engaged in providing cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. The company has business operations in Canada and the United Kingdom. The customers include law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dye & Durham
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Why the Precious Metal Nobody Talks About Could Be Your Best Bet
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Cheap Chipotle? Why CMG Stock Could Be Ready for a Comeback
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 Industrial Stocks Ready to Benefit From Fed Cuts and Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.