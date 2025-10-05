East West Petroleum (CVE:EW) Shares Down 22.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of East West Petroleum Corp. (CVE:EW – Get Free Report) traded down 22.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 153,099 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 117,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

East West Petroleum Stock Down 14.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$271,470.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04.

About East West Petroleum

East West Petroleum Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in New Zealand and Romania. It holds interest in a 30% interest in the Cheal-E site mining permit in the Taranaki Basin, New Zealand; and four exploration blocks covering an area of 1,007,500 acres in Pannonian Basin of western Romania.

