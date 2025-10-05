Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $105.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Entergy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho set a $97.00 target price on Entergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

ETR stock opened at $95.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.28. Entergy has a 52 week low of $64.38 and a 52 week high of $96.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 14.35%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $403,901.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,279. The trade was a 57.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $468,628,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Entergy by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,940,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,814 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Entergy by 964.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,055,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,734 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,828,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,687,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,429,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

