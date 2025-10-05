Equifax, Inc. $EFX Shares Acquired by ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lifted its position in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Equifax by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the first quarter worth $231,000. Impact Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Equifax by 2.6% in the first quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Equifax by 14.9% in the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,410,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Equifax by 1.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 33,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,075,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $11,665,891.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,533,591.12. This trade represents a 25.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Equifax from $294.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Equifax to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Equifax from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.47.

Equifax Stock Up 2.0%

Equifax stock opened at $236.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.47. Equifax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.98 and a 52 week high of $294.92.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 18.89%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Equifax has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.330-7.630 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.14%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

