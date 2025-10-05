Equifax, Inc. $EFX Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $9,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its position in shares of Equifax by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 1,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in Equifax by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Equifax by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Equifax by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Equifax by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $236.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.68. Equifax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.98 and a twelve month high of $294.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 18.89%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Equifax has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.330-7.630 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.14%.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $11,665,891.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,533,591.12. This trade represents a 25.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Equifax from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Equifax from $296.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $287.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.47.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

