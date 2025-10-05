Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for VRSK Q3 Earnings

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mazzoni anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verisk Analytics’ current full-year earnings is $6.63 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.05 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.99 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VRSK. Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $340.00 to $334.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.00.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $249.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $239.83 and a 12 month high of $322.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.12. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 460.89%. The company had revenue of $772.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.73%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Christopher John Perry purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $259.80 per share, with a total value of $259,800.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,625.40. This trade represents a 129.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 5,420 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,436,300.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 54,337 shares in the company, valued at $14,399,305. The trade was a 9.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,891. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

