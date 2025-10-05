Equities Analysts Set Expectations for MLCO FY2026 Earnings

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst V. Umansky now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 1.15%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MLCO. Citigroup raised their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.20 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, CLSA raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MLCO

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of MLCO opened at $8.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.85 and a beta of 0.71. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $10.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average is $7.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 29,760,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,840,000 after buying an additional 108,529 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,946,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 16.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,015,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,700,000 after purchasing an additional 846,504 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1,819.4% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,497,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211,263 shares during the period. Finally, Brightlight Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,141,000. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.