ERn Financial LLC Sells 13,405 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

ERn Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 80.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,405 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 16,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Enzi Wealth grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 2,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Management LLC WI raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI now owns 6,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $245.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $256.00.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.95%.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.44, for a total transaction of $149,664.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,799.04. The trade was a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,738 shares of company stock valued at $59,135,475. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.76.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

