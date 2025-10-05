Evoke (LON:EVOK) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 price target on shares of Evoke in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evoke has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 106.25.

Shares of LON EVOK opened at GBX 51.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 59.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 56.89. Evoke has a 12-month low of GBX 36.70 and a 12-month high of GBX 77.80. The stock has a market cap of £229.79 million, a PE ratio of -203.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported GBX 1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evoke will post 12.7648305 EPS for the current fiscal year.

