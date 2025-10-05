Ewa LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Ewa LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 30.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 52.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 382,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,149,000 after purchasing an additional 131,600 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Trust raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 51.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 23.9% in the first quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 97,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,752 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $113.25 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

