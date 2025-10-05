EWG Elevate Inc. Acquires 247 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,097,407 shares of company stock worth $714,378,504 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.7%

NVDA stock opened at $187.62 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $191.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.11 and its 200-day moving average is $148.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

