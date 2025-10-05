Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Holdings Boosted by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $2,730,414,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15,135.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,071,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,197,753,000 after buying an additional 10,004,975 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $607,621,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,213,848,000 after buying an additional 2,639,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,549,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $598,280,000 after buying an additional 2,332,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $113.25 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

