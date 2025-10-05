Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Bought by DMKC Advisory Services LLC

DMKC Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. DMKC Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Axis Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the second quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.8%

XOM stock opened at $113.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

