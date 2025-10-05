Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 3.7% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,730,414,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15,135.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,071,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,197,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004,975 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $607,621,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,213,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,549,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $598,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,293 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $113.25 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The business had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.