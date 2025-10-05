Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 768 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 33.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 5,404.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 200,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 196,562 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 112,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

DT opened at $49.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.24. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $63.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $477.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.39 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.52.

Insider Activity

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $99,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,268.95. This represents a 8.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $50,417.01. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,012 shares in the company, valued at $50,367.24. This represents a 50.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,099 shares of company stock worth $154,429 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

