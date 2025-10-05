Ferguson plc $FERG Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Ferguson by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 299,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,148,000 after buying an additional 89,109 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,745,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 47,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $231.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.90. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $243.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $231.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.71.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

