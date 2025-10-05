Financial Analysis: Puda Coal (OTCMKTS:PUDA) vs. Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

Puda Coal (OTCMKTS:PUDA – Get Free Report) and Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.5% of Ramaco Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 48.3% of Puda Coal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.2% of Ramaco Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Puda Coal and Ramaco Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puda Coal 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ramaco Resources 0 2 3 0 2.60

Valuation & Earnings

Ramaco Resources has a consensus price target of $27.67, suggesting a potential downside of 26.71%. Given Puda Coal’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Puda Coal is more favorable than Ramaco Resources.

This table compares Puda Coal and Ramaco Resources”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puda Coal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ramaco Resources $666.29 million 3.13 $11.19 million ($0.45) -83.89

Ramaco Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Puda Coal.

Profitability

This table compares Puda Coal and Ramaco Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puda Coal N/A N/A N/A Ramaco Resources -3.17% -5.55% -2.96%

Summary

Puda Coal beats Ramaco Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puda Coal

Puda Coal, Inc., through its indirect equity ownership in Shanxi Puda Coal Group Co., Ltd., supplies metallurgical coking coal in the People's Republic of China. Its processed coking coal is used by coke and steel producers for the purpose of making the coke required for the steel manufacturing process. The company primarily markets its products in the Shanxi Province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Hebei Province, Beijing, and Tianjin. It also operates as an acquirer and consolidator of two coal mine consolidation projects, including the Pinglu project in Pinglu County; and the Jianhe project in Huozhou County, Shanxi Province. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Taiyuan, the People's Republic of China.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc. engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming. The company serves blast furnace steel mills and coke plants in the United States, as well as metallurgical coal consumers internationally. Ramaco Resources, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

