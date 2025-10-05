Financial Survey: Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) and Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) and Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Houlihan Lokey and Brookfield Asset Management, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Houlihan Lokey 0 3 4 1 2.75 Brookfield Asset Management 2 7 9 2 2.55

Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus price target of $213.83, suggesting a potential upside of 6.26%. Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus price target of $63.52, suggesting a potential upside of 9.84%. Given Brookfield Asset Management’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Asset Management is more favorable than Houlihan Lokey.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Houlihan Lokey has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Asset Management has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Houlihan Lokey and Brookfield Asset Management”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houlihan Lokey $2.39 billion 5.92 $399.71 million $5.94 33.88 Brookfield Asset Management $3.98 billion 23.79 $541.00 million $1.49 38.81

Brookfield Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than Houlihan Lokey. Houlihan Lokey is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookfield Asset Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Houlihan Lokey pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Brookfield Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Houlihan Lokey pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Asset Management pays out 117.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Houlihan Lokey has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Brookfield Asset Management has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Houlihan Lokey and Brookfield Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houlihan Lokey 16.46% 23.75% 14.21% Brookfield Asset Management 55.92% 41.12% 25.47%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.1% of Houlihan Lokey shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of Houlihan Lokey shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brookfield Asset Management beats Houlihan Lokey on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc., an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as advise financial sponsors on various transactions. The Financial Restructuring segment advises debtors, creditors, and other parties-in-interest related to recapitalization/deleveraging transactions. It also provides a range of advisory services, including structuring, negotiation, and confirmation of plans of reorganization; structuring and analysis of exchange offers; corporate viability assessment; dispute resolution and expert testimony; and procuring debtor-in-possession financing. The Financial and Valuation Advisory segment offers valuations of various assets, such as companies, illiquid debt and equity securities, and intellectual property. It also provides fairness opinions in connection with M&A and other transactions, solvency opinions in connection with corporate spin-offs and dividend recapitalizations, and other types of financial opinions. In addition, this segment offers dispute resolution services. It serves corporations, financial sponsors, and government agencies. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors. In addition, its private equity business offers industrial, infrastructure, and business services sectors; and real estate business, which includes housing, logistics, hospitality, science and innovation, office, and retail sectors. Further, it provides credit business; and insurance solution in the reinsurance, annuities, operating platform, and investment solutions sectors. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

