First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF $FIXD Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 204,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,658 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $8,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $44.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.72. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $44.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

