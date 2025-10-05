Forbes J M & Co. LLP Has $32.15 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Forbes J M & Co. LLP reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.9% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $32,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $338.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 86.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $318.43 and a 200 day moving average of $257.77. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Arete Research raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.22.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

