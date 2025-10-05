Fortive Corporation $FTV Holdings Increased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,264 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Fortive worth $15,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 246.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 41.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA boosted its stake in Fortive by 92.8% during the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTV. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fortive to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Melius Research raised Fortive to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fortive from $87.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.79.

Fortive Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE FTV opened at $50.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. Fortive Corporation has a twelve month low of $46.34 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). Fortive had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Fortive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 10.81%.

About Fortive

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.