Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $203.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $182.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research cut Franco-Nevada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.57.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $220.55 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of $112.70 and a 52-week high of $225.63. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.63.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 58.82%.The firm had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

Institutional Trading of Franco-Nevada

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1,583.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the period. St. James Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 29.3% in the first quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 219,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,661,000 after purchasing an additional 49,907 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 36.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 15,483 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 169.8% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.