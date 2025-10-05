Freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Freenet in a report on Tuesday.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Freenet
Freenet Stock Performance
Freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $738.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.70 million.
About Freenet
freenet AG provides telecommunications, broadcasting, and multimedia services for mobile communications/mobile internet, and digital lifestyle sectors in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile network operators; planning, set up, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Freenet
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Why the Precious Metal Nobody Talks About Could Be Your Best Bet
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Cheap Chipotle? Why CMG Stock Could Be Ready for a Comeback
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 Industrial Stocks Ready to Benefit From Fed Cuts and Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.