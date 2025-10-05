Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,999 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 189.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 38,773 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 51.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,260 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.6% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,446,597 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $236,110,000 after buying an additional 968,537 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 23.7% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 19,320 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCX. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. HSBC reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.74.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $51.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.47 and its 200-day moving average is $40.54. The company has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.45%.The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

