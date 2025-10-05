FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LQTI) Short Interest Update

FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LQTI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 59,900 shares, an increase of 179.9% from the August 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $207,000. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $247,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF Stock Performance

FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.14. FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $20.61.

About FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF

The FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF (LQTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation through a synthetic long exposure to the iShares iBoxx Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) and a partial covered call strategy.

