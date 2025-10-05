FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June $QJUN Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,857 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 1.94% of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June worth $12,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Legacy Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Solutions LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of QJUN stock opened at $31.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $651.57 million, a P/E ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.73. FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.85.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

