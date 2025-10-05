GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $27.22, but opened at $26.36. GameStop shares last traded at $26.44, with a volume of 2,725,720 shares.

Specifically, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $122,703.42. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 112,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,289.16. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 6,509 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $179,518.22. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 112,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,059.60. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

GME has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wedbush raised GameStop to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GameStop has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.21. The company has a current ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79 and a beta of -0.86.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. GameStop had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 9.41%.The company had revenue of $972.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GME. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 347.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,657,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170,741 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 486.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,858,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200,321 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,701,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 895.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,641,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

