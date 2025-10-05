Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gen Digital in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Gen Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Gen Digital in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gen Digital from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Gen Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEN opened at $27.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Gen Digital has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $32.22.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 14.12%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Gen Digital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.490-2.560 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gen Digital will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gen Digital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 599,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after purchasing an additional 341,533 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Gen Digital by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Gen Digital during the 1st quarter worth $377,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Gen Digital by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its position in Gen Digital by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 60,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Gen Digital Company Profile

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

See Also

