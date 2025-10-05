GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research lowered shares of GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WGS. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of GeneDx from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GeneDx from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GeneDx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.13.

Get GeneDx alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WGS

GeneDx Price Performance

GeneDx stock opened at $118.26 on Thursday. GeneDx has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $136.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,365.20 and a beta of 1.98.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.40. GeneDx had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $102.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.00 million. GeneDx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GeneDx will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at GeneDx

In other news, Director Jason Ryan sold 38,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.30, for a total transaction of $4,846,565.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 103,284 shares in the company, valued at $13,148,053.20. This trade represents a 26.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 3,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $452,840.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,469.85. The trade was a 29.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 564,869 shares of company stock worth $68,279,628. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC grew its stake in GeneDx by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in GeneDx by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Palisades Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GeneDx by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 83,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in GeneDx by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in GeneDx by 3,223.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeneDx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.