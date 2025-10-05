GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$78.36.

Several research firms recently commented on GFL. ATB Capital upped their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$78.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$86.00 target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. National Bankshares upped their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$76.50 to C$78.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$81.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

