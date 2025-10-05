Gill Whitehead Purchases 629 Shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Stock

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) insider Gill Whitehead acquired 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 525 per share, for a total transaction of £3,302.25.

Gill Whitehead also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NatWest Group alerts:

On Friday, September 12th, Gill Whitehead bought 20 shares of NatWest Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 530 per share, with a total value of £106.

NatWest Group Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of NWG opened at GBX 548 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 919.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 528.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 501.37. NatWest Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 329.90 and a 52 week high of GBX 565.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NatWest Group ( LON:NWG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported GBX 30.90 EPS for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 18.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 45.9724712 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NWG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 610 to GBX 700 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 595 to GBX 620 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 475 to GBX 650 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 495 price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 613.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NWG

About NatWest Group

(Get Free Report)

We’re a UK-focussed bank serving over 20 million customers, with businesses across retail, commercial and private banking markets.

With a brand history stretching back nearly 300 years, we have our roots in the communities we serve across every nation and region of the UK. Our brands include NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Ulster Bank and Coutts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.