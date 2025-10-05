GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,236,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,890 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 1,412.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,347,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,324 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,439,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,525,000 after purchasing an additional 710,842 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 893.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 647,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,685,000 after purchasing an additional 582,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 719.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 538,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,008,000 after purchasing an additional 472,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 406,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,909,750. This trade represents a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $472,990.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 70,133 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,613.93. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,203 shares of company stock valued at $4,200,828 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $134.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.29 and a 12-month high of $216.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.83.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 189.42% and a net margin of 17.01%.GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on GoDaddy from $198.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.79.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

